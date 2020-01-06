Le Grá Boutique to close its doors in the coming weeks

Le Grá Boutique in Park Street is holding a closing down sale at present after opting to close its doors in the coming weeks.

The store at 42 Park Street was opened by local woman Carina Drumm in September 2018 in the former Catwalk Boutique premises.

Announcing the decision to close just after Christmas, Carina said: “I hope all my customers, friends and family had a lovely peaceful Christmas… Happy New year to you all and thank you all so much for your custom, company and support over the last year and a half.

“I have decided not to extend my lease in Le Grá Boutique. I have had a wonderful time in Le Grá with you all. Really and truly have and thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you to my family and friends, especially my husband Paudie Reid for their amazing support.”

Be sure to pop by and grab a bargain before Le Grá closes its doors for good later this month.