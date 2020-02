A learner driver had their car seized after being caught driving unaccompanied by Gardaí on the M1 motorway on the outskirts of Dundalk last night.

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist on the M1 when the car passed the patrol car with no lights on.

It soon emerged that the driver had a provisional license but was unaccompanied, and had no ‘L’ plates displayed.

The vehicle was seized and a prosecution is set to follow.