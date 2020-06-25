LEO Louth can help you re-boot your business

Back in March, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD outlined three key phases of how businesses would deal with the Coronavirus.

The first was to deal with the initial shock of lockdown and the impact it had on employment and enterprise. The next phase featured a range of measures to help stabilise businesses and maintain jobs. The third, that we are now entering, is the re-boot phase.

The Local Enterprise Office in Louth, part of Louth County Council, have been incredibly busy over the last few months.

Head of Enterprise, Thomas McEvoy explains: “We’ve been actively working to support and stabilise local businesses through a range of practical measures. Now, as many businesses re-open, is the time for local businesses to make use of the latest supports. The Government has provided four key supports for Irish businesses and we want local companies to avail of them, to help re-boot their business.”

He continues: “Firstly, if you are a rate payer, you should apply for the Restart Grant. This is a cash grant of between €2,000 and €10,000 to help offset some of the costs of re-opening. You apply for this grant by visiting www.Louthcoco.ie”

In relation to staffing costs, Thomas explains “Business owners should avail of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme. This pays up to 85% of staff wages. It allows you to free up cashflow for other vital parts of your business. You can apply for this by visiting www.Revenue.ie.”

Thomas outlines the third measure available to business owners: “Take your business online. Trading online is a way of expanding the reach of your business. It enables you to access customers near and far and sell your products or services to them. Apply for a Trading online voucher that entitles you to up to €2,500 worth of financial support to bring your business online. Apply on www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth.”

Thomas concludes: “And finally in difficult times having access to good advice and support is critically important. Your Local Enterprise Office can assist you with mentoring, financial planning, training and expert advice. Visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth to discover our full range of supports and to apply for mentoring, book training or access a Trading Online Voucher. Now, as you reopen and rebuild your business, is the time to avail of the supports that are open to you. Your Local Enterprise Office should be your first port of call – we’re in your corner.”