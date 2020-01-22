LEO Louth hosting workshops to prepare businesses for customs

LEO Louth are hosting a free ‘Prepare your business for Customs’ workshop in Dundalk this Friday.

The local event takes place in Creative Spark with those unable to attend having another chance to take in the workshop when it is held once again in Ardee Business Park on February 12th.

The implications of Brexit may have far-reaching effects on Irish business. As a result, Louth County Council and the Local Enterprise Office are working hard to prepare SMEs for the return of customs controls.

The workshops in Dundalk and Ardee, which run from 9.30am to 4pm on the day, are one step towards this.

You can sign-up here.



Head of Enterprise in Louth Thomas McEvoy (pictured above) explained the concept of the workshops. He said: “Brexit is now fast approaching. Lots of small business owners have not yet grasped the impact that customs will have on getting goods in and out of Ireland. And unfortunately, many of will only discover it when it is too late.

“These workshops are free to attend and really, really practical. They are aimed at small business owners who will have to manage these things themselves and want to minimise disruption to supply chains. The workshop will help ensure that SMEs in Louth are working to best practice.”

At the end of the workshop, business owners will understand the potential impacts and the formalities and procedures to be adopted when trading with a third country. The workshop will highlight the Customs facilities available to importers and exporters, opportunities to minimise import duty payments and ensure compliance with customs procedures.

Thomas concluded: “This is a really valuable learning opportunity for SMEs. Places are free but pre-booking is essential. Book your place on www.localenterprise.ie/Louth”