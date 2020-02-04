Less than a month to go to start of Local Enterprise Week Louth 2020

“March is fast approaching and so is Local Enterprise Week,” declared Cllr Liam Reilly, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council. He was speaking at the launch of the programme of events for Local Enterprise Week 2020 this week.

“Planned and managed by Louth County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, Local Enterprise Week takes place from Monday 2nd to Friday 6th March. It is the time of year when we invite business owners, managers and anyone thinking of starting a business to join us for a host of free educational and networking events.”

Louth County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) provides mentoring, training, advice, and grant aid all year round, enabling local business to grow and thrive. However, Local Enterprise Week provides business owners with an intensive week of educational events to support them in their development.

Speaking at the launch Head of Enterprise in Louth Thomas McEvoy explains: “We look at business here in Louth under 3 key headings: Pre-start, Start and Grow. We have designed the programme for 2020 to ensure that we provide valuable learning opportunities for businesses at each of these stages.

“The week commences with a highly intensive event for companies in the ‘Grow’ phase. ‘Working Smarter to Future Proof Your Business’ will focus on making businesses more competitive and productive.”

Business advice clinics will take place in Ardee, Dunleer and Omeath, providing business owners with expert advice from LEO mentors and advisors.

Anyone thinking of starting a business can sign up for a free ‘Getting Started: Could You Be Your Own Boss?” workshop. This will take place in both Dundalk and Drogheda on Monday 2nd and Wednesday 4th March.

Supporting the retail sector in Louth is one of the key themes for Local Enterprise Week 2020. A specially designed event for retailers called “Bricks & Clicks” will help retailers across the country navigate and respond to the changing trends in consumer behaviour.

Thursday evening sees Network Louth hosting their annual International Women’s Day event, entitled ‘Stepping Up and Driving Change’. Accountant, and founder of Empower The Family, Deborah Somorin will be the keynote speaker at this educational and networking event.

Enterprise Week is also an important time stop and celebrate the achievements of local business. The county winners of the National Enterprise Awards will be announced at a gala networking lunch at the Monasterboice Inn on Friday, 6th March. The overall winner will represent Louth in the National Enterprise Award finals at the Mansion House, Dublin in May.

Cllr Reilly concluded: “Make time in your diary to join us for Local Enterprise Week and take the opportunity to learn, network and grow. Discover the full programme of events on www.localenterprise.ie/louth and book your free tickets today!”