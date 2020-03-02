Supermarket chain Lidl invested almost €11 million in Co Louth last year.

The news was revealed in the Lidl Ireland’s 2019 Impact Report which details the positive economic and social impact that the company has made within the communities it serves throughout Ireland.

116 people are employed directly in Lidl’s five stores in Co Louth, including two in Dundalk.

Lidl’s community partnership with FoodCloud not only provides local charities with donated meals and in-kind donations but also works to reduce food waste. In 2019 the national partnership diverted 230,699 kgs of food from being sent to landfill and saving 738,237 units of CO2.

Louth equated for almost 1% of this total, diverting 1,300kgs of food from landfill and saving 4,160 units of CO2.

In 2019, Lidl entered into the fourth year of partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA). In Louth, five LGFA clubs benefitted from new jerseys and sports equipment through the partnership. Many more clubs look set to benefit from Lidl’s support in 2020 through the recently launched One Good Club™ programme, a youth mental health and wellbeing programme for LGFA clubs across the country.

Donations to Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health peaked in 2019, with Louth raising €11,174 for the charity through a range of local and national initiatives fundraisers including Superhero Saturday, Lidl’s Got Talent, Jump for Jigsaw and The Bakery and national initiatives such as One Good School™ and One Good Club™.

This year marks Lidl’s 20th anniversary of its establishment in Ireland. In that time, the retailer has opened 163 stores across the country and forged strong partnerships with a network of over 250 Irish suppliers, sourcing €1 billion worth of produce across the island of Ireland.