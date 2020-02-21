Line-up for this summer’s Convoy to Cooley revealed

The line-up for this summer’s Convoy to Cooley Country Music Festival has been revealed.

The popular event will once again take place at Fr McEvoy Park in Cooley on Saturday and Sunday July 11th and 12th with Nathan Carter and Mike Denver returning as headliners.

Also on this year’s line-up are Patrick Feeney, Johnny Brady, Claudia Buckley, Ciaran Rosney, Gerry Guthrie, Brendan Shine, Marty Mone, David James, Hugo Duncan, Boxcar Brian, Henry Mac and Matt Leavy, with more artists to be added soon.

Full details on tickets will be revealed soon but weekend accommodation is now available at www.visitcarlingford.ie