Lions Club postponed annual poker classic

Dundalk and Drogheda Lions Club have postponed their annual poker classic in aid of the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre, which was due to take place on March 29th in the Lisdoo.

This is due to the current public health issues surrounding the Covid-19 virus.

All purchased tickets will remain valid until the event is restaged later in the year.

President David Larkin said: “Our thanks to all who supported this event and we hope to see you all as soon as possible.”