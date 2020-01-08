Lisa Smith asks that case against her be dropped

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has asked that the case against her be dropped.

The mother of one appeared before Dublin District Court this morning.

She has been charged that between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019, she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group “styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil), also known as Isis, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

She denies the charges.

According to RTÉ News, her solicitor Peter Corrigan asked in court that the Director of Public Prosecutions actively review the evidence against her and discontinue the charge.

He said it was the defence opinion that the evidence did not reach the threshold and there was not “a single piece of evidence amounting to a charge”.

However, Judge John Hughes said this was a matter for the DPP, not a matter for the court.

A State solicitor told the court that it was a complicated and substantial case and more time was required.

Information from outside the jurisdiction and various mutual assistance requests had been applied for.

The Judge acceded to a prosecution request “in the interest of justice” to grant the DPP another eight weeks to complete the book of evidence after he was told the investigation file is expected to be with the DPP in the coming weeks.

Ms Smith was remanded on continuing bail to appear again at the Dublin District Court on March 4th.