Lisa Smith due back before the courts on terror charge today

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith is due to appear before the courts once again this morning charged with a terrorist related offence.

The mother of one was arrested following her return to Ireland from Turkey last month.

She later appeared in court charged with an offence under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

That legislation covers engaging in terrorist activity in or outside of the Irish State.

It is alleged that she was a member of ISIS between October 28th 2015 and December 1st 2019. She denies the charge.

Ms Smith was released from Limerick Prison on bail recently under strict conditions.