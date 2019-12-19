Lisa Smith expected to be released on bail tomorrow

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, who is accused of membership of ISIS, has been granted bail and is expected to be released tomorrow with strict conditions including an internet and social media ban.

The 38-year-old was arrested following her return to Ireland from Turkey at the start of the month.

The former Defence Forces member was originally refused bail at the Criminal Courts of Justice after being charged with an offence under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

That legislation covers engaging in terrorist activity in or outside of the Irish State.

Her solicitor Peter Corrigan argued at the time that there was no evidence that she was a member of the Islamic State group.

Ms Smith’s two-year-old daughter returned to Ireland with her and is currently being cared for by relatives in Dundalk.

Ms Smith is due to appear in court again on January 8th. It is alleged that she was a member of ISIS between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

If convicted, she faces a maximum prison sentence of ten years.