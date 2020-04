Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has had her case adjourned for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 38-year-old is accused of being a member of the Islamist terrorist organisation ISIS between October 28th 2015 and December 1st 2019.

The former Defence Forces member was due to be served with a book of evidence today and the case forwarded for trial to a higher court but neither her nor her legal team were present as the case was adjourned until July.