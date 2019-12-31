Lisa Smith released on bail

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has this evening been released from Limerick Prison on bail.

The 38-year-old terror accused was escorted from the prison at around 4.45pm today.

The mother-of-one is charged that, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019, she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group “styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil), also known as Isis, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

As part of strict bail conditions set by the courts, Ms Smith must reside at an address in the North East and sign on at a Garda station twice daily from 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm. She was also ordered to obey a curfew, having to remain indoors from 8pm to 7am.

She cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documentation.

She must also provide gardaí with a contact mobile phone number within 48 hours of taking up her bail.

Ms Smith, who denies the charge, has also been banned from accessing the internet or using any social media and she must not have contact with non-Garda witnesses in the case.

Ms Smith has been remanded on bail to appear before Dublin District Court again on January 8.