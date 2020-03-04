Lisa Smith remanded on continuing bail at court appearance

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith appeared before Dublin District Court this morning where she was remanded on continuing bail.

The 38-year-old is accused of being a member of ISIS.

Her solicitor Peter Corrigan told the court that the mother of one is anxious for her case to be dealt with so that she can prove her innocence.

The court heard that the Book of Evidence, which was due to be presented today, was still not ready and the prosecution sought another six weeks to finalise it.

Ms Smith was remanded on bail to appear again before the Dublin District Court next month.