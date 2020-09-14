Lisa Smith to go on trial in January 2022

The Dundalk woman charged with membership of terrorist group Islamic State and funding terrorism, will go on trial in 2022.

Lisa Smith appeared at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday morning.

She denies being a member of terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between October 28th 2015 and December 1st 2019.

She also denies financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance to a named man on May 6th 2015

If convicted the 38-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison. The trial is expected to last 12 weeks.

A trial date has been set for January 11th 2022.

At Monday’s brief hearing, the mother of one was remanded on continuing bail.