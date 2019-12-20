Lisa Smith to spend weekend in prison as bail isn’t taken up

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, who is to be tried on a charge of membership of terrorist organisation ISIS, is due to spend the weekend in Limerick Prison despite being granted bail yesterday.



The former Air Corps member was expected to be released from the jail today, where she is being held on remand but her bail was not taken up.

As part of her bail terms, Ms Smith must lodge €500 and an independent surer must lodge €1,000 with the courts.

She has been remanded to appear before Dublin District Court on January 8th.