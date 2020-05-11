Little or no rain expected this week with temperatures to rise as the week goes on

There will be little, if any, rain this week with conditions due to get milder as we approach the weekend.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s forecast read as follows: “SUMMARY – Settled conditions continue. Little (if any) rain. A cold start to the week but milder towards the weekend.

“BACKGROUND – Yet another week of high pressure. I am not sure I can recall such a persistent long run of dry settled weather before. And there’s no end in sight either. The only downside to date has been that the positioning of the highs has meant we’ve seen a lot of cool easterly winds. This week the air is even colder; from the north. There’s even a risk of frost from Monday to Wednesday nights. Overall dry, with just the odd shower possible. Finally, as is always the case with high pressure, forecasting how much sun v cloud there’ll be is difficult, so my forecast for cloud later in the week may change.

“MONDAY – A mix of sunshine and clouds today. More sunshine than cloud, especially in the morning and evening. Dry. Moderate northerly winds. Cold for the time of year at just 11°C. Dry and cold tonight with temperatures falling to 4°C. Clear to begin, but cloud increasing later.

“TUESDAY – A duller day tomorrow with lots of low cloud about. While I wouldn’t rule out the odd shower, I think most places will stay totally dry. Moderate NW winds. Max 12°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy during the morning, but it should turn brighter later in the day. Dry. Moderate NE winds. Max 12°C.

“THURSDAY – Some sunny spells but plenty of cloud too. Dry. Light to moderate northerly winds. Max 13°C.

“FRIDAY – Cloudy. Dry. Moderate northerly winds. Max 14°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Remaining dry but quite cloudy. Light winds. Temperatures rising to 15°C on Saturday and 17°C by Sunday.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – This exceptional run of settled dry weather looks set to continue. I’m seeing high pressure dominating out to at least 20 May. So more settled dry weather and at long last we may see some warmer air on the way too, with temperatures into the low twenties looking more likely 😁😎”

