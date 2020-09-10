Little or no rain this weekend but very little sunshine either

The weather for the week ahead will be “not perfect but not bad”.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming weekend and into next week.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

On the cool side until Saturday, then warming up

Little or no rain

Windier than normal

Sunshine in short supply

Sunrise 6.55am

Sunset 7.50pm

“BACKGROUND – High pressure positioned off to the SW of Ireland will keep most of the Atlantic lows just to our north. Some patchy light drizzle could develop near hills and the coast at times, but overall dry.

“THURSDAY – Cloudy but dry. SW winds start light but will pick up later. Max 16°C. Cloudy and dry tonight. Minimum of 10°C.

“FRIDAY – A cloudy but dry start. By late morning or early afternoon a band of rain will cross us. However it will be dying away, so may not produce much rain. The afternoon and evening will see brighter weather, but with some showers in the mix. Fresh SW winds will be quite strong late morning. Max 16°C.

“SATURDAY – Back to more cloudy but dry conditions. Fresh SW winds. Max 17°C.

“SUNDAY – Cloudy and dry, though there’s a chance the sun may break through at times. Fresh to strong SW winds. Warm at 20°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest a decent enough run next week. Becoming quite mild for the time of year. Little or no rain. However it doesn’t look like we’ll see much sunshine either.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.