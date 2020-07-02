Despite predictions of heatwaves in the tabloid press, there is little sign of a return of decent weather in the next two weeks.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

In their latest update, Louth Weather said that we are set to see a “continuation of this gloomy weather with little sunshine on the way.”

The forecast read: “Temperates slightly below average. Rainfall below average. Windy on Sunday.”

“BACKGROUND – We seem to be stuck in a weather pattern of high pressure off to the south and Atlantic based lows passing east over (or close to) us.

“THURSDAY – Dry. A lot of cloud about today but some sunshine will break through later on. Light to moderate westerly winds. Max 17°C. Tonight will be cloudy with rain arriving later in the night. Minimum 12°C.

“FRIDAY – Cloudy. Patchy light rain on and off throughout the day. Quite windy especially in the morning. Max 17°C

“SATURDAY – After a damp start it will be a generally dry day. Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max 17°C.

“SUNDAY – A brighter day, but a showery one too. Blustery showers (some heavy) coming through on a strong weatherly wind, which will gust up to 65kph during the afternoon. Max 17°C.

“NEXT WEEK – MONDAY and TUESDAY look cloudy but dry. At this early stage an area of low pressure looks set to approach from the west mid week, so it may well become more unsettled then.

“Unfortunately I’m still seeing no signs of this pattern changing and us enjoying a return to a decent run of weather in the next two weeks.”

