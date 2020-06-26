Liverpool CEO pays tribute to Seán Cox after 30-year wait for title comes to an end

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore says that Irish supporter Seán Cox is in his thoughts after the Anfield side ended their 30-year wait for the Premier League title last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side became top flight champions for the first time since 1990 following Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

In a post on Twitter, Moore paid tribute to Meath man Cox, who worked locally for Precision Cables on Mulholland Avenue, prior to receiving life-changing injuries following an attack outside Anfield by Italian supporters ahead of the Reds’ Champions League semi-final tie against Roma in April 2018.

Moore said: “Number 19 is finally here. It’s for our millions of fans, near and far…we miss you. It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. It’s for Seán Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten.”

Two men have been subsequently jailed for their roles in the assault on Seán, The father of three was left with head injuries that required him to be placed into an induced coma at the Walton Centre in Liverpool.

He was subsequently transferred to a Dublin hospital, then cared for at Dún Laoghaire Rehabilitation Hospital, back in the UK and finally Marymount in Lucan.

He moved home permanently in March. In April 2019, €748,000 was donated to aid his recovery following a fundraising match at the Aviva Stadium between Liverpool and Republic of Ireland selections.