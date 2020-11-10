LMETB given for Advanced Manufacturing Training Facility at Xerox

The Louth Meath Education and Training Board have been given the go ahead to change the use of Building B at the Xerox Technology Park to an Advanced Manufacturing Training Facility.

In June the LMETB was allocated €4,499,829 to establish an Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Training Centre of Excellence in Dundalk.

This will be based at Unit B in the Xerox Technology Park. The premises will consist of 55,772 square feet and will have a flexible, technologically-oriented environment that is safe, healthy, comfortable, aesthetically-pleasing and accessible.

The premises are owned by the IDA and LMETB will enter into a 20 year lease with a break at year 10 on a full repair and insuring basis (FRI). The annual rent will equate to €8.10 per sq ft per annum totalling €451,753.20 per annum excl VAT. The annual rent will be reviewed every five years and will be linked to the Consumer Price Index.

This project proposes to make a major positive economic and social impact on companies, in the border region. It is estimated that direct and indirect employment arising from the project will create 2,569 jobs, will see an additional direct expenditure of €14,895,496 in the border region and will provide relevant and effective advanced manufacturing skills training courses to 1,608, learners.

As part of the conditional planning permission received by Louth County Council, they have also been given the go ahead to erect signage to the south and east elevations of the Dublin Road site.