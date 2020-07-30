LMETB launch funding opportunities to support local groups

LMETB have launched a funding opportunity under Peace IV to support groups and organisations in Louth who are working to further the goals of peace and reconciliation.

Funded through the EU Peace IV programme and managed by Louth County Council in conjunction with the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), this programme opened for applications on 24th July, with a closing date of 28th August, with all detail currently available through LMETB.

Speaking at the launch, the CE of LMETB, Mr. Martin G. O’ Brien stated that ‘LMETB are proud to work with Louth County Council, to deliver this very valuable programme to build positive relations and foster the values of peace and reconciliation in our local community. Under this programme, grants of between €4500 to €70,000 will be provided to community groups based in Co Louth, to promote sustainable peace building initiatives. LMETB are committed to the development of the local community and this is just one of many successful initiatives which have been developed through the Peace programme, in conjunction with Louth County Council and SEUPB over many years.’ Mr O’ Brien acknowledged the support of Louth County Council the Peace IV office in particular in this regard.

Also in attendance on the day were the Cathaoirleach of LMETB, Cllr. Nick Killian, the Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr. Dolores Minogue and Therese Mc Ardle of the EU Office, Louth County Council.

The Director of Further Education and Training in LMETB, Sadie Ward Mc Dermott, speaking at the event, indicated that ‘LMETB’s Small Grants Programme proposes to build and extend the capacity of minority groups within Co. Louth. LMETB aims to combine the learning from the previously funded PEACE projects into the new Small Grants Programme. This funding allows LMETB to continue to work with specific target groups such as children and young people, new communities, minority faith groups such as the Muslim Community and Church of Ireland, ex-political prisoners and disadvantaged young people in Louth. Through the Small Grants Programme, LMETB aims to deepen its engagement with these groups and communities to build positive relations.’

The Small Grants Programme will incorporate a series of actions aimed at enhancing the capacity for peace building among minority groups. Dr. Aisling Sheridan, AEO, said “LMETB are delighted to have been awarded this funding by the Louth PEACE Partnership. This project builds on the excellent work carried out by LMETB under the PEACE III Programme and provides a unique opportunity to build better relations across the county.”

Applications are to be submitted before noon on 28th August 2020 and can be completed or downloaded at www.lmetb.ie

More information on the Peace IV Small Grants Programme can be obtained by contacting the LMETB Small Grants Programme Coordinator on (086) 059 8585 or by email to aoboyle@lmetb.ie.

This project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Pictured above main: Cathaoirleach of LMETB, Cllr. Nick Killian, Chief Executive, Martin O’Brien and Cllr. Dolores Minogue, Cathaoirleach LCC with (L-R) Vivienne Brannigan, Kelvin Harvey, Aiden O’Boyle, Project Manager, Dr. Aisling Sheridan, Sadie Ward McDermott, Eamonn Quinn and Therese McArdle at the Peace IV Small Grants Funding launch held in the new Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence in the Xerox Technology Park. Picture Ken Finegan/Newspics