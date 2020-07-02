LMETB launch new Leadership and Management training initiative

Louth Meath ETB are excited to launch a new ILM Level 4 Leadership and Management training initiative (NFQ Level 6), developed in collaboration with employers, IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the Regional Skills Fora.

The programme is part of the Skills to Advance Further Education and Training (FET) Initiative which supports businesses to develop their workforce and is available to employers now to support them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is a highly subsidised training that aims to up-skill supervisory and management staff, and those that aspire to such, in areas including change management, motivating workers, digital skills and remote working.

During these particularly challenging times, this new programme, delivered in an online format, will give access to companies across all sectors, an ILM certified training programme which will equip their supervisory and management staff with the skills and abilities to deal with the challenges and the opportunities, and to sustain and grow their businesses.

SOLAS, LMETB and their enterprise partners encourage employers across all industry sectors to avail of this opportunity to ups-kill key managers at this critical time for business recovery. Companies in the North East region will benefit by having access to local high-quality online training to deal with the new business environment, its challenges and emerging opportunities.

Speaking about the benefits of taking part in training under Skills to Advance, Michael Conlon, Technical Manager with Masonite Ireland said: “Training is a win-win for your business. Your people will develop new skills, they will stay with your organisation, applying the new knowledge to improve processes and operations within your facility. And, as an employee, if you want to develop within your company, you need to be doing continuous training and development.”

Employers who would like further information on the Level 6 (NFQ) Leadership and Management course should contact LMETB’s Employer Engagement Officer Aoife McDaid by emailing skillstoadvance@lmetb.ie.