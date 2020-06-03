LMFM one of 32 radio stations to benefit from BAI funding for Covid-19

Local radio station LMFM is one of 32 independent commercial radio stations to benefit from €2.5 million in funding under the Broadcast Authority of Ireland’s Sound & Vision Covid-19 initiative.

The Drogheda-based station, which broadcasts throughout Louth and Meath, has been allocated €95,000 for supporting public awareness and understanding of Covid-19.

The special Covid-19 funding initiative was operated by the BAI under the BAI’s Sound & Vision 4 Scheme, following a request from the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, TD.

The BAI received a total of 32 applications from independent commercial radio stations across the country, seeking total funding in the region of €2.75m. The applications were evaluated according to the COVID-19 Fund assessment criteria, which included: the public value of the proposals; the feasibility; the value for money; and, the track record of the applicant. All 32 applications qualified for consideration for funding ranging in amounts from €40,000 to €90,000.

The projects vary in approach, and focus on a range of themes, including the everyday impact of COVID-19, the celebration of frontline workers and special on-air concerts. Formats include factual; educational; health; human interest; community / social outreach; business; arts and culture; religious, and agriculture. The content will also serve a range of audiences, including adults, the 15–34-year age group, and parents and children, at a local, regional and national level.

Commenting, BAI chief executive, Michael O’Keeffe said: “Radio continues to be a key source of information for people in Ireland. The purpose of this funding round was two-fold: 1) to raise awareness and understanding of COVID-19, and 2) to support the sustainability of the independent commercial broadcasting sector.

“Overall, we were very pleased with the standard of the applications, which showed a varied and innovative approach to project content. This funding will have a significant impact on the independent commercial broadcasting sector, facilitating them to provide bespoke COVID-19 programme content that speaks directly to and for its audience. It will facilitate a more structured and planned approach to the pandemic which will include informed and effective engagement with, and by, local groups representing a broad range of expertise across health, social, business, community and voluntary groups. It will also offer content that is interactive, engaging and provides for a high level of social content and community outreach that would otherwise not be possible.”