Lobsters Direct to hold pop up shops selling top quality seafood throughout the area

Lobsters Direct will hold a number of pop up shops throughout the region this weekend.

Based at the Coes Road Industrial Estate, Lobsters Direct sell the finest quality lobsters, crab, prawns, oysters, mussels and much more.

They will be at Rock Farm Market in Slane from 3pm to 7pm this Thursday before holding pop up shops on Friday at Gyles Quay pier from 11am to 12 noon and at Dundalk Harbour from 1pm to 2pm.

On Saturday they will also have a pop up shop at RockSalt in Blackrock from 10am to 2pm. On the same day they will also be in Skerries Mills Market.

Be sure to call by one of their stalls for some of the finest seafood produce around.