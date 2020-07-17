Local artist Eimear Murphy’s work to be displayed at the National Gallery of Ireland

The work of local artist Eimear Murphy will be on display this summer as part of a new exhibition at the National Gallery of Ireland: Lace, Paint, Hair. Celebrating work created by three contemporary Irish artists in lockdown, the free exhibition opens July 25th.

The display features a series of mixed media artworks by Dromiskin native Eimear, handmade lace by Fiona Harrington and oil paintings by Cian McLoughlin.

For over 100 days this year, the National Gallery of Ireland closed its doors. Though the building was closed, work at the Gallery continued. Countless people make up the fabric of this historic institution, including an ever-growing number of contemporary artists who contribute to the Gallery’s collection and programme.

Eimear has an established and unique relationship with the National Gallery of Ireland: she has made significant contributions to its public programme in recent years. During the Gallery’s closure, conversations with artists continued. Eimear’s work during this time was shaped by the ever-changing circumstances brought about by the global pandemic. Artists’ responses to the events of recent months inspired Lace, Paint, Hair.

The exhibition title references the materials embraced by the three artists while adapting to unfamiliar situations and surroundings. From Fiona Harrington’s masterful needlework to Cian McLoughlin’s pulsating ‘Crowd’ canvases and Eimear Murphy’s innovative fusion of traditional techniques with unusual media, this exhibition celebrates the art of making, and the makers of art in Ireland today.

Eimear commented: “My work investigates the properties of everyday or ‘non-traditional art materials’. My most recent works, exhibited in Lace, Paint, Hair, explore how materials connect us to the past, the future and each other. During lockdown I was prevented from accessing my studio but presented with the opportunity to consider other resources. I began ‘Hair Correspondence’ with a call out on social media for hair clippings. Over 60 contributors sent hair via post which was combined, hand spun, and transformed into raw material for relief drawing.”

Current and upcoming highlights at the National Gallery of Ireland include Shaw and the Gallery: A Priceless Education, a free exhibition exploring the relationship between G.B. Shaw and the Gallery, which is now open. Later this month, a new display featuring a selection of photographs from cancelled exhibition Irish Horse opens: Reined In: Photographs from Irish Horse. The ever-popular Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize return to the Portrait Gallery in November. The highlight of the Gallery’s Autumn programming will be Mondrian: a landmark exhibition celebrating Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, the first of the artist’s work to be held in Ireland.

Find out more at www.nationalgallery.ie.