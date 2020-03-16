Local band The Mary Wallopers to stream a live gig this St Patrick’s Day

Local act The Mary Wallopers will be streaming a live gig on YouTube at 8pm on St Patrick’s Day for everyone to enjoy.

The ‘Stay at Home with The Mary Wallopers’ show has been organised to compensate for the lack of live music due to the closure of pubs in order to ensure social distancing during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The group – made up of TPM’s Charles and Andrew Hendy and Sean McKenna – said: “We will be doing a 1 hour gig from our house and streaming directly to your house. So get a few cans in or a few biscuits and prepare to be entertained. We will also be putting up a donation link for the gig if ye feel like throwing a few euros in. Looking forward to it!! Xoxo”

You can donate towards The Mary Wallopers here. Links will be provided on their social media channels tomorrow.