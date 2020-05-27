Local band TPM upstage Gemma O’Doherty at Blackrock beach protest

Local band TPM upstaged former journalist Gemma O’Doherty on her visit to Blackrock for a protest against the Government’s lockdown last night.

The pair – Charles and Andrew Hendy – took to the beach to campaign for the return of dial-up internet, the old Dundalk Shopping Centre and the punt.

The comic moment attracted huge views online and stole the show as O’Doherty and her small band of supporters tried to voice their views over Covid-19, lockdown and vaccines.

A number of locals informed O’Doherty and her supporters they were not welcome in Blackrock with one individual even going as far as swilling the former Irish Independent reporter with a milkshake.

Check out the TPM duo in action below…