Local beaches to remain closed until May 5th

The beaches in Blackrock and the Cooley Peninsula will remain closed until Tuesday May 5th.

Louth County Council confirmed this morning that the closures, which came into place this day last week, will remain until at least the end of the current lockdown period.

The extension was made at the request of Gardaí.

As well as Blackrock beach, the park and community centre will also remain closed.

The full list of locations closed are as follows:

Cooley Peninsula

Carlingford Public Car park

Templetown Beach Car park

Shelling Hill Beach Car park

Greenore Beach Car park

Gyles Quay, Beach Car park

Blackrock Village

Blackrock Lower car park

Blackrock park

Blackrock beach accesses

Blackrock Community Centre access

Drogheda