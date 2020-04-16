Local beaches to remain closed until May 5th
The beaches in Blackrock and the Cooley Peninsula will remain closed until Tuesday May 5th.
Louth County Council confirmed this morning that the closures, which came into place this day last week, will remain until at least the end of the current lockdown period.
The extension was made at the request of Gardaí.
As well as Blackrock beach, the park and community centre will also remain closed.
The full list of locations closed are as follows:
Cooley Peninsula
- Carlingford Public Car park
- Templetown Beach Car park
- Shelling Hill Beach Car park
- Greenore Beach Car park
- Gyles Quay, Beach Car park
Blackrock Village
- Blackrock Lower car park
- Blackrock park
- Blackrock beach accesses
- Blackrock Community Centre access
Drogheda
- St Dominic’s Park
- Steps of St Peters Church
- Clogherhead Beach carpark
- Port Oriel Beach Car park
- Port Beach Beach Car park
- Seapoint Beach Beach Car park