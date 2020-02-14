Local businesses nominated for Hi Tia Maria Hair & Beauty Awards

A number of local businesses have been nominated for the Hi Tia Maria Hair & Beauty Awards 2020.

Nominated for Best Hair Salon in Leinster is Justin Casey Salon in Park Street.

Meanwhile, Image Beauty Salon and Simply Claire Beauty Care have also been nominate for Best Beauty Salon in Leinster.

Katie’s Beauty Room is also up for Best Nail Salon along with Samantha’s Beauty Studio.

Voting opened last week and remains open until March 27th at 12 noon. You can register your vote by emailing the name of the person or business that you are voting for to vote@no1.ie

You can only vote for each nominee once from each email address as multiple emails for each nominee from the same email will not be counted.

The full list of nominees can be found here.