Local businesses shut up shop to prevent spread of COVID-19

A number of local businesses have announced that they have closed or intend to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Among the businesses either closed or closing include:

Felda Health Spa & Fitness, Dublin Road

The Brake, Blackrock

Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Blackrock (11pm tonight)

Eamo’s Bar, Louth Village (11pm tonight)

PJ O’Hare’s, Carlingford

Sing Li Curry Van

Callan’s Bar and Restaurant, Hackballscross

The Tattoo Room, Williamson’s Mall

Pirate’s Den, Coes Road

Air Bound Trampoline Park, North Link Retail Park

Ferguson’s Bar and Restaurant, Gyles Quay (11pm tonight)

Atama Japanese Cuisine, Park Street (delivery service available)

Unforgettable Moments Photography

Room to Heal, Lennon Melia Terrace

Beyond Beauty, Church Street

Thompson’s H&E, Linenhall Street

IMC Cinema, Carroll Village (from close of business today)

23 Seats, Crowe Street

Lily Finnegan’s, Whitestown

Hair by CSally

Toales Bar, Crowe Street

McNamee’s Bar, Knockbridge (11pm tonight)

Blue Anchor, Bellurgan Point

Ridley’s Nightclub, Park Street

Riverbank Country Pub & Guesthouse, Killanny

McAlester’s Bar, Bridge Street

Golden Chopsticks, Park Street

The Lumpers, Ravensdale

Stitchcraft, Earl Street

Sheba, Clanbrassil Street

On Yer Bike, Carlingford

Wildwood Café, Carlingford

Beautiful Studio, Blackrock

Brubakers, Park Street

The Century Bar, Roden Place

The Neptune, Blackrock

Courtney’s Bar, Park Street

McKevitt’s Hotel, Carlingford (from 9pm tonight)

Glitz & Glam, Castlebellingham

Ballymascanlon House Hotel Leisure Centre

Pearl Beauty, Greenore

Irish Country Quads, Inniskeen

Ironcast Fitness, Coes Road

Macfar Property, Park Street (closed to the public but contactable by emailing info@macfar.ie)

The Stage and Lighting Shop, Quay Street

Deja Vu Hairdressers, Francis Street

Dundalk Study Academy

UrTaxi.ie

Crowe’s Nest, Crowe Street (6pm tonight)

Public attendance at all local Masses have also been suspended until further notice. Dundalk Presbyterian Church is also closed until further notice

Please email news@talkofthetown.ie to add a business to our list to keep people informed.