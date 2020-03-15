Local businesses shut up shop to prevent spread of COVID-19
A number of local businesses have announced that they have closed or intend to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Among the businesses either closed or closing include:
- Felda Health Spa & Fitness, Dublin Road
- The Brake, Blackrock
- Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Blackrock (11pm tonight)
- Eamo’s Bar, Louth Village (11pm tonight)
- PJ O’Hare’s, Carlingford
- Sing Li Curry Van
- Callan’s Bar and Restaurant, Hackballscross
- The Tattoo Room, Williamson’s Mall
- Pirate’s Den, Coes Road
- Air Bound Trampoline Park, North Link Retail Park
- Ferguson’s Bar and Restaurant, Gyles Quay (11pm tonight)
- Atama Japanese Cuisine, Park Street (delivery service available)
- Unforgettable Moments Photography
- Room to Heal, Lennon Melia Terrace
- Beyond Beauty, Church Street
- Thompson’s H&E, Linenhall Street
- IMC Cinema, Carroll Village (from close of business today)
- 23 Seats, Crowe Street
- Lily Finnegan’s, Whitestown
- Hair by CSally
- Toales Bar, Crowe Street
- McNamee’s Bar, Knockbridge (11pm tonight)
- Blue Anchor, Bellurgan Point
- Ridley’s Nightclub, Park Street
- Riverbank Country Pub & Guesthouse, Killanny
- McAlester’s Bar, Bridge Street
- Golden Chopsticks, Park Street
- The Lumpers, Ravensdale
- Stitchcraft, Earl Street
- Sheba, Clanbrassil Street
- On Yer Bike, Carlingford
- Wildwood Café, Carlingford
- Beautiful Studio, Blackrock
- Brubakers, Park Street
- The Century Bar, Roden Place
- The Neptune, Blackrock
- Courtney’s Bar, Park Street
- McKevitt’s Hotel, Carlingford (from 9pm tonight)
- Glitz & Glam, Castlebellingham
- Ballymascanlon House Hotel Leisure Centre
- Pearl Beauty, Greenore
- Irish Country Quads, Inniskeen
- Ironcast Fitness, Coes Road
- Macfar Property, Park Street (closed to the public but contactable by emailing info@macfar.ie)
- The Stage and Lighting Shop, Quay Street
- Deja Vu Hairdressers, Francis Street
- Dundalk Study Academy
- UrTaxi.ie
- Crowe’s Nest, Crowe Street (6pm tonight)
Public attendance at all local Masses have also been suspended until further notice. Dundalk Presbyterian Church is also closed until further notice
Please email news@talkofthetown.ie to add a business to our list to keep people informed.