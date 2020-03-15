Select Page
Local businesses shut up shop to prevent spread of COVID-19

Mar 15, 2020 | , ,

A number of local businesses have announced that they have closed or intend to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Among the businesses either closed or closing include:

  • Felda Health Spa & Fitness, Dublin Road
  • The Brake, Blackrock
  • Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Blackrock (11pm tonight)
  • Eamo’s Bar, Louth Village (11pm tonight)
  • PJ O’Hare’s, Carlingford
  • Sing Li Curry Van
  • Callan’s Bar and Restaurant, Hackballscross
  • The Tattoo Room, Williamson’s Mall
  • Pirate’s Den, Coes Road
  • Air Bound Trampoline Park, North Link Retail Park
  • Ferguson’s Bar and Restaurant, Gyles Quay (11pm tonight)
  • Atama Japanese Cuisine, Park Street (delivery service available)
  • Unforgettable Moments Photography
  • Room to Heal, Lennon Melia Terrace
  • Beyond Beauty, Church Street
  • Thompson’s H&E, Linenhall Street
  • IMC Cinema, Carroll Village (from close of business today)
  • 23 Seats, Crowe Street
  • Lily Finnegan’s, Whitestown
  • Hair by CSally
  • Toales Bar, Crowe Street
  • McNamee’s Bar, Knockbridge (11pm tonight)
  • Blue Anchor, Bellurgan Point
  • Ridley’s Nightclub, Park Street
  • Riverbank Country Pub & Guesthouse, Killanny
  • McAlester’s Bar, Bridge Street
  • Golden Chopsticks, Park Street
  • The Lumpers, Ravensdale
  • Stitchcraft, Earl Street
  • Sheba, Clanbrassil Street
  • On Yer Bike, Carlingford
  • Wildwood Café, Carlingford
  • Beautiful Studio, Blackrock
  • Brubakers, Park Street
  • The Century Bar, Roden Place
  • The Neptune, Blackrock
  • Courtney’s Bar, Park Street
  • McKevitt’s Hotel, Carlingford (from 9pm tonight)
  • Glitz & Glam, Castlebellingham
  • Ballymascanlon House Hotel Leisure Centre
  • Pearl Beauty, Greenore
  • Irish Country Quads, Inniskeen
  • Ironcast Fitness, Coes Road
  • Macfar Property, Park Street (closed to the public but contactable by emailing info@macfar.ie)
  • The Stage and Lighting Shop, Quay Street
  • Deja Vu Hairdressers, Francis Street
  • Dundalk Study Academy
  • UrTaxi.ie
  • Crowe’s Nest, Crowe Street (6pm tonight)

Public attendance at all local Masses have also been suspended until further notice. Dundalk Presbyterian Church is also closed until further notice

Please email news@talkofthetown.ie to add a business to our list to keep people informed.

