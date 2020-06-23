Local company Roco to feature on the Discovery Channel tonight

Local company Roco Crushing are set to feature on the Discovery Channel tonight.

The Culloville-based quarry machinery business, which also has a yard in Castleblayney will have their special edition Roco Roach feature on ‘Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine – Lost Miner Lockdown’ which will air at 11pm tonight.

According to Roco manager Seamus Kelly both the machine and the yard will feature in the programme.

Tune into the Discovery Channel at 11pm tonight to check it out.