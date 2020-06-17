Local Councillor calls for extra Bank Holidays to help boost the economy

Local Councillor Erin McGreehan has called for the next Government to announce at least one but ideally two more Bank Holidays before the end of the year as soon as possible.

Cllr McGreehan feels that it would boost the “tourist industry and boost local economies.”

She feels the idea of an increased number of bank holidays “can generate economic activity and jobs.”

The North Louth Councillor said: “It is also true that Ireland has a lesser number of public holidays than most of our European Union counterparts so possibly this could be more than just a once off.

“We must be innovative to think differently and by having an extra bank holiday you are giving people an opportunity to go away for the weekend, the boost of that to our local economy would be fantastic. We have missed out on three bank holidays this year due to Covid lockdown. It would give us extra time to get out to our cafes and restaurants, shop in our local shops and enjoy our beautiful Island.”