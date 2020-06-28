Local Councillor Erin McGreehan given Seanad post by new Taoiseach

Local Councillor Erin McGreehan has been named as one of new Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s 11 nominees to Seanad Éireann.

The Castletown Cooley woman will take up her seat for the first time when the new Seanad meets on Monday.

The mother of four will not be new to Leinster House having worked in the Houses of the Oireachtas in the past.

She was first elected to Louth County Council last year, securing the party’s seat which was previously held by Peter Savage for 45 years. Having taken 1,151 first preference votes – a figure only surpassed by Sinn Féin’s Antóin Watters and recently elected Fine Gael Senator John McGahon – she was elected on the fifth count with 1,535 votes.

Reacting to her election, Senator McGreehan said: “Today I received one of the 11 Taoiseach’s nominations to Seanad Éireann.I am hugely honoured and humbled.

“To be in the Oireachtas to represent your county is a phenomenal privilege one that I do not take lightly. I want to thank my supporters and to all those who have sent me good wishes since the announcement.

“There is an incredible amount of work to do for the people of Louth. The costs of Covid are deep and Brexit is a looming serious threat to us here particularly in Dundalk and North Louth. I will be fighting for this region every single day.”

Senator McGreehan’s promotion means a new Councillor will have to be co-opted onto Louth County Council by Fianna Fáil. It is expected that Andrea McKevitt, who was heavily involved in Declan Breathnach’s General Election campaign, is the early frontrunner.

The fact that Breathnach, who lost his seat in the General Election earlier this year, has been overlooked for the Seanad position when another unsuccessful candidate in Regina Doherty has been appointed Seanad leader suggests that his future in local politics looks bleak.

A poorly managed campaign which failed to connect with the public saw the party fail to return a candidate from Louth to the Dáil for the first time ever earlier this year.