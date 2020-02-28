Local Councillor John McGahon to contest Seanad elections

Local Councillor John McGahon has been nominated by Fine Gael to contest the Seanad Election on the Cultural and Educational Panel.

The 29-year-old will now be looking to secure a seat in the upper house of the Oireachtas having failed to secure a seat in the General Election earlier this month when he secured 4,442 first preference votes.

Reacting to his nomination on social media last night, McGahon said he was “over the moon.”

He said: “Over the moon to have been nominated by Fine Gael to contest the Seanad Election on the Cultural and Educational Panel.

“This involves driving around the entire country and meeting all of Fine Gael’s 255 Councillors, 35 TDs and 20 Senators!

“I sincerely hope I can be elected and be another voice for Louth in Leinster House.

“Wish me luck!”

Former local Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach, who lost his Dáil seat earlier this month, has also indicated he will seek to secure a seat in the Seanad.