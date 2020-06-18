Local couple’s 100k in 30 days challenge nearing the €1 million

Local couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam’s 100k in 30 Days challenge for Breast Cancer Ireland is nearing the €1 million mark.

Niall organised the fundraiser, which encourages people to clock up 100km of walking, cycling or running throughout the month of June, in support of his wife following her diagnosis with breast cancer last year.

Now 18 days in, they have raised over €900,000 and Mr Carroll said the amount tends to increase by “about €25,000 every day”.

Over 14,500 people have registered to take part in the challenge from 34 countries around the world with the sight of the pink t-shirt being worn by participants regularly seen on local walking routes at present.

You can support the cause here.