Local dancer Emmanuella performs alongside Stormzy at Brit Awards

Local dancer Emmanuella Salako achieved a life long dream last night after performing at the Brit Awards alongside Stormzy.

The well known choreographer from Crystal Ice Dance Academy was a backing dancer for Stormzy’s performance of ‘Own It’, which was broadcast to millions on ITV.

Stormzy picked up Best Male Solo Artist on the night.

Reacting to her performance at the O2 Arena in London, Emmanuella said: “Words cannot describe how epic this performance was! Such an honor to be part of it! Felt incredible and so proud to be on stage with the BEST!

Huge thank you to Dancers inc for the amazing opportunity.”

You can check out the performance below…