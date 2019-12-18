Local Enterprise Office encourages businesses to set goals for 2020

“The end of the year is fast approaching and now is the time for business owners to reflect on 2019 performance, set goals for 2020 and start planning,” so says Head of Enterprise for Louth, Thomas McEvoy.

He is encouraging business people to visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth to check out the full range of supports on offer. The Local Enterprise Office provides training support, mentoring, management development programmes, access to finance and so much more.

“If you are importing goods from abroad or exporting to clients outside of Ireland, our Prepare your Business for Customs workshops are a must. Taking place in January and February, these practical workshops help ensure compliance with complex customs procedures.”

The Local Enterprise Office offers a range of online marketing and e-commerce training programmes. They also provide a very practical seminar on accessing finance to grow your business.

Thomas continued: “No matter how efficient your business is, there are always opportunities to improve. Check out the Lean Enterprise programme and discover how you can improve your bottom line by reducing waste and increasing efficiency.”

“If your business is facing a particular challenge, talk to us about a mentoring session. Our panel of mentors have specialist knowledge and entrepreneurial experience. They can provide practical and strategic one to one advice and guidance.

“Many people have a business idea in their heads but don’t know where to get started. We have Start Your Own Business courses in Drogheda, Dundalk and Ardee beginning in late January. These are the perfect way to develop your business idea into a strong business plan and get you off on the right foot.”

Thomas concluded: “No matter what stage your business is at, the Local Enterprise Office here in Louth is here to help. We know that being in business can be tough, but we’re here to provide the training, mentoring and support that you need to grow. Make 2020 your best year yet, talk to us at the Local Enterprise Office.”