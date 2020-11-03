Local Enterprise Office have supports to help get you Brexit ready

Are you ready for Brexit?” asks Thomas McEvoy, Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise. “Britain has already left the EU and we’re just under two months from the end of the Transition Arrangement. Local businesses need to ensure that they are ready for changes coming down the track.”

Local Enterprise Office Louth is teaming up with InterTradeIreland to deliver a series of 3 free, practical online seminars for business. The seminars will focus on one topic per session: Customs, Services and Logistics.

The first takes place on Wednesday, 11th November. It will feature Simon MacAllister and Paul Rodgers from EY Ireland and Martin Agnew of AB Consulting. The hour-long, online seminar will examine the practical implications of customs for business in Ireland, how to prepare and what the requirements will be.

Thomas explains “This seminar is ideal for business owners who are now facing the reality of what Brexit really means. As we know, many of the greatest challenges posed by Brexit are quite invisible. But they will have impacts on businesses. From delays in your supply or distribution chain to expensive duties at the point of import. Whatever sort of problems lie ahead, it’s important to face them now.”

This seminar is open to all, is free to attend and is being managed by Dundalk Chamber. Visit www.dundalk.ie and register for any or all of the 3 seminars. You can also book by calling Brenda on 042 9336343 or emailing brenda@dundalk.ie.

Plans are also underway for a Brexit Seminar on 26th November with Grant Thornton, managed by Drogheda Chamber. More details on this event will be announced shortly and registration is now open on www.droghedachamber.ie/upcoming-events.

Seminars are just some of the Brexit supports offered by Local Enterprise Office Louth.

Thomas continues: “Brexit will involve changes in customs paperwork. Our Customs Workshops are designed for those members of your team who are dealing with the practicalities of these changes. These free workshops are full of practical help, advice and are a great opportunity to ask questions and find solutions. Our next one is 30th November and places can be booked on LocalEnterprise.ie/louth.”

In addition, the Local Enterprise Office offers a Brexit Advisory Clinic. These free one-to-one appointments to help businesses to develop a customised action plan for dealing with Brexit. Call 1890 202 3030 or email info@leo.louthcoco.ie today to make an appointment.

Finally, the Local Enterprise Office website has a host of useful Brexit resources including a scorecard to help assess your situation, information on financial supports, support networks and practical action steps. Visit www.localenterprise.ie/Louth/Brexit/Brexit/ for more.

Thomas concludes “With all that’s going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s tempting to push Brexit to the back of your mind. But there are very real implications for business. Check out the supports, seminars, workshops and clinics that we have to offer and make sure that your business is ready for Brexit.”