Local Enterprise Week underway in Louth

Bright and early on Monday morning, Cllr Liam Reilly, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council officially launched Local Enterprise Week 2020. He joined Chief Executive Joan Martin and Director of Services Frank Pentony along with Louth’s Local Enterprise Office team for the first in a series of 10 free events for business. Events run until Friday.

Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise Thomas McEvoy explains: “This week is all about encouraging local people to start and grow their businesses. Our free events for business cover topics from starting up, retail and online strategy, employment incentives, student enterprise, leadership, driving change and so much more. We want to remind business owners that the Local Enterprise Office is on hand all year round to help, advise and support, no matter what stage your business is at.

“Two highlights of the week include our celebration of International Women’s Day on Thursday evening in conjunction with Network Louth. It takes place in The Mill Enterprise Hub Drogheda. Guest speakers Deborah Somorin and Siobhan Sweeney will talk about Stepping Up and Driving Change at this brilliant networking event for women.”

“The Louth County Final of the National Enterprise Awards at The Monasterboice Inn will be the finale of the week. Hosted by LMFM’s Gerry Kelly, the event features a keynote address by Sonia Deasy of Pestle and Mortar, winner of the 2019 National Enterprise Award. We will also announce the winners of the Enterprise Awards for Louth and the company that will represent Louth at the National Finals in May. All are welcome at this free lunchtime networking event but pre-booking is essential.”

Thomas concludes: “It’s not too late. Take time out this week to invest in you and your business. Events take place up and down the county. Free tickets can be booked online by visiting: www.localenterprise.ie/louth“