Local father and son duo top the charts with new song which raises funds for MND

A new single released by local father and son duo Roy and Terence Taylor has gone to number one in the Irish iTunes Charts.

“My New Dream’ is being used to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Roy, who represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988 with his band Jump The Gun, has been living in Dundalk with his family for over 20 years.

After being diagnosed with MND in 2018, he set up an initiative called Watch Your Back MND with son Terence to raise funds and awareness for research into the illness.

Roy’s goal is to spread positivity and to shine a light on MND through the power of music.

“This song is a song of hope and for anyone going through challenges in their life in these uncertain times,” explains Roy.

All proceeds of the song will go to Watch Your Back MND who support Research Motor Neurone, a world leading MND research group based in Trinity College Dublin, led by Prof. Orla Hardiman.

To donate, you can Text “ROY” to 50300 to donate €4 or visit

http://watchyourbackmnd.com/