Local food places adapting to the changing times

A number of local businesses are adapting at present to the current situation by providing delivery or take away services.

Conlon’s Food Hall, who have branches at Church Street, the Avenue Road and in the Long Walk Shopping Centre are now taking deliveries. To avail of this call 042 9338846.

If you place your order before midday it will be delivered to you before 6pm Monday to Saturday. There is no delivery charge within a 15km radium but a minimum order will apply. Where possible you are also asked to pay by card over the phone.

Similarly The Townhouse Bar and Restaurant in Roden Place and The Square Restaurant in The Market Square have been making take away options available.

The Townhouse are offering four meals for €20 – ranging from lasagne, cottage pie, cannelloni, pasta bolognese and chicken or chickpea curry. These can be taken home and microwaved or even frozen. Simply message them via their Facebook page before 10am in the morning to collect between 12 and 2pm.

You can also order take aways from The Square Restaurant by calling 042 9337969. Orders will be taken from 4.30pm for collection from 5pm onwards. Their menu can be viewed on their Facebook page here.

Many other local restaurants including local Chinese such as the Adelphi Jade and Young’s are operating a take away only service at present.