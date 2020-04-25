Local Gardaí continuing to crack down on illegal drivers

Local Gardaí are continuing their Covid-19 checkpoints at present with a number of drivers found to be breaking the law in the area yesterday alone.

One driver stopped on the N1 at Carrickarnon yesterday was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

This came after a tested confirmed they were positive for both cocaine and cannabis-10. Proceedings are set to follow.

Meanwhile, the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit also encountered a driver of a Ford Ka, who was discovered with no tax, insurance or NCT on Nicholas Street.

Gardaí seized the car, adding they have “no Ka now.”

Proceedings will also follow in this case.