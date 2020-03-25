Local golf clubs have now closed their doors

All local golf courses have now closed until April 19th at the earliest to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

While major professional tournaments had been cancelled, golf had been one of the few sports to survive being called off for regular players.

That changed yesterday evening when the GUI and ILGU recommended that all golf clubs, practice facilities and courses across the island close with immediate effect until April 19th 2020.

This has resulted in the closure of facilities such as Dundalk Golf Club, Ballymascanlon Golf Club, Greenore Golf Club, Cloverhill Golf Club, Mannan Castle Golf Club, Green Life Driving Range and many more.

The GUI and ILGU said in a joint statement: “While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message is clear. People must stay at home to help to contain the spread of COVID-19. ​

“The Unions recognise the need clubs may have for business support at this time. We will monitor options available and engage with the relevant sporting bodies in due course to make representations for our member clubs.

“We know that these decisions are difficult ones to make, but right now, it is our shared responsibility to prioritise the health of our local communities by working together to follow the respective Government guidelines. In doing so, this will ensure that we get the opportunity to play the game that we all love as soon as it is safe to do so.”