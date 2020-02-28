Local golfer Brendan Lawlor to compete at GolfSixes Cascais event in May

Dundalk Golf Club’s Brendan Lawlor will team up with England’s George Groves in the European Disabled Golfers Association team that will tee it up in the innovative GolfSixes Cascais in May.

Groves and Lawlor will be paired together in the competitive match play format to form the inaugural ‘EDGA Team’, as one of four exciting wildcard selections at Oitavos Dunes Golf Club from May 9-10.

It also marks the first time golfers from the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) will compete alongside European Tour professionals in a regular season event.

The 2020 GolfSixes Cascais will follow the same format as the 2019 edition, with four wildcard teams – featuring stars of male and female golf – joining 12 other two-man teams of European Tour players representing their home nations.

Lawlor, currently number four in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability told Irish Golf Desk: “Last year I watched the GolfSixes tournament and now I have the opportunity to represent all golfers with a disability in Cascais, which is absolutely amazing! It will be great to stand on the tee with George and compete alongside the Tour professionals, men and women, knowing that we are showcasing how inclusive our game is for everyone.”

