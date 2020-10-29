Local man Peter Halpin behind new Chelsea FC sponsorship deal

Local man Peter Halpin was behind one of the recent sponsorship deals announced by Premier League side Chelsea.

At the start of this season, the Stamford Bridge outfit unveiled Go Markets as their new ‘Official Global Online Trading Partner.’

That deal was brokered by Peter Halpin of Halpin Sports Sponsorship.

Based at his home in Blackrock, the former Dundalk FC commercial manager recently told Sport For Business how the deal came about.

“We reached out to Go Markets, whose headquarters are in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this year explaining the work we undertake, outlining some of our achievements so far and after gauging their thoughts on sponsorship, we set about to find the ideal platform that would achieve their objectives,” said Peter.

“The company was fresh from setting up a new partnership between QPR in the English Championship and Clarity Travel and was well versed in the value of football deals.

“For a company who had previously never committed to sponsorship, we were happy to guide them and most importantly ensure their objectives were met,” added Halpin.

“As a rule with all brands we work with, we wanted to gain a clear and concise understanding about their company objectives in detail, the most desired outcome for Go Markets, their budget which allows us to understand the size of the project as well as a preferred start date and completion of a partnership.

“Go Markets were great to work with and understood that the more information they shared with us, the greater chance we had of providing that perfect partnership for them. We were aware that Chelsea Football Club had an opening within the sector and we were confident all Go Markets objectives would be met by the club, who are always a pleasure to deal with.”

