Local Masses to resume on June 29th

Local Masses are set to resume on June 29th.

St Patrick’s Parish confirmed earlier today that Masses would resume in St Nicholas and St Patrick’s Churches from the end of the month.

A post on their Facebook page read: “We are delighted to inform our parishioners Masses will resume in our churches on 29th June. 9am in St Nicholas and 10am in St Patrick’s.

“Please adhere to our social distancing procedures within our Churches. We will have more details nearer the date.”

Other local churches are also expected to resume services at the end of the month as per the Government and HSE guidelines.

The Monastery Shop at St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church re-opened earlier this week.