Local MEP McGuinness named Ireland’s new European Commissioner

Local MEP Mairead McGuinness has been named as Ireland’s new European Commissioner.

The Ardee woman’s appointment was confirmed this morning following an announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She will take over the Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union portfolio if she is approved by the European Parliament.

In making the announcement to propose Ms McGuinness, Ms von der leyen said: “She has great qualifications and my full trust for this post.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had “no doubt whatsoever that [Ms McGuinness] will serve with distinction and will play a key role in the work of the Commission”.

Former Latvian prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis has been given the Trade portfolio, left vacant following the resignation of Phil Hogan.

Mr Hogan stepped down following controversy over his movements while in Ireland and his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden on 19 August.

Mr Dombrovskis has been overseeing trade since Mr Hogan left.

He will now formally take over at a time the bloc is locked in difficult Brexit negotiations with Britain, faces trade tension with China and the US, as well as seeking to unite around a new leader for the World Trade Organization.

Ms von der Leyen had invited the Irish Government to present suitable candidates for a replacement commissioner, requesting the nomination of “a woman and a man”.

Prior to becoming an MEP, Ms McGuinness was a well-known journalist, broadcaster and commentator and hosted Ear to the Ground on RTÉ.

She was elected first vice-president of the European Parliament in January 2017 and was re-elected to the post in July 2019.