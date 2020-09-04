Local MEP McGuinness one of two names in the running for European Commissioner

Local MEP Mairead McGuinness is one of two names that have been put forward by Government to be Ireland’s next European Commissioner.

The Ardee woman, who is already the European Parliament’s First Vice-President, will battle it out with former European Investment Bank vice-president Andrew McDowell for the prestigious role.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of Phil Hogan, who stepped down following controversy over his movements while in Ireland and his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden on 19 August.

At the weekend, Ms McGuinness said we have been through a “difficult patch” over the past week, with the country’s name in Europe being spoken about in ways they would prefer not to be.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had invited the Government to present suitable candidates for a replacement commissioner, saying she expected it should present a male and female nominee.

A meeting of Cabinet members is taking place to sign off on the nominations.

Ms McGuinness is the higher profile of the two candidates.

She is a representative of the North West constituency of Ireland in the European Parliament.

Prior to becoming an MEP she was a well-known journalist, broadcaster and commentator and hosted Ear to the Ground on RTÉ.

She was elected First Vice-President of the European Parliament in January 2017 and was re-elected to the post in July 2019. She has been a Vice-President of the Parliament since July 2014.

Mr McDowell is former chief economic advisor to the government from 2011 to 2016 working closely with then taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Since then he been vice president of the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg.