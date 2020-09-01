Local motor trade experiences a good August

The revival of the local motor trade continued last month with 113 new cars sold in the month of August.

This was up 17.7% from the 96 sales in the same month last year and represented another welcome boost for an industry that saw sales tumble by 70% after the country went into lockdown back in March.

August’s figures follow on from a strong July when there were 526 new cars sold. While this was down 2.7% on the same month in 2019, when both months are factored in sales for 202 cars are up on those for the first two months of 192.

Sales for the first eight months of the year now stand at 1,938, down 23.1% on the same period of last year when there had been 2,519 new cars sold in the same period.

The biggest selling model last month was Skoda with 14 sales, followed by Kia (13), Peugeot (12), Volkswagen (10), Ford (9) and the trio of Renault, Toyota and Hyundai (all with seven).

The biggest selling model last month was the Skoda Octavia with eight sold. This was followed by the Ford Puma (6), Kia Sportage (6), Peugeot 3008 (5), Hyundai Tucson (4).

Toyota remains the biggest selling manufacturer in Louth so far this year with 260 units sold. This is well ahead of Nissan in second place with 225. Others in the top 10 include Volkswagen (207), Skoda (173), Hyundai (162), Renault (136), Ford (136), Kia (126), Peugeot (121) and SEAT (61).

The Toyota Corolla is the biggest selling model in the county with 92 sales, followed by the Nissan Qashqai (82), Toyota C-HR (68), Hyundai Tucson (68), Volkswagen Tiguan (65), Nissan Juke (58), Ford Focus (54), Peugeot 3008 (54), Toyota Yaris (53), Skoda Octavia (49).

Data from SIMI shows there were 1,312 new 201-registered cars sold in Co Louth in the first six months of the year. This is down 30.8% from the first half of last year when there were 1,897 191 cars sold in the county.

This was the lowest sales figures for the first six months of the year in Louth since 2013 when there were just 1,103 cars sold in the first half of the year.